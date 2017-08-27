Gold Speculators Added To Their Bullish Net Positions For 5th Week

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the GLD ETF, which tracks the price of gold, closed at approximately $122.21 which was an increase of $1.23 from the previous close of $120.98, according to unofficial market data.
