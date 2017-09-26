“The sharp sell-out in the equity market and rising risk aversion (are driving up gold prices),” said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold. North Korea’s foreign minister said on Monday that a weekend tweet by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady near 1-week high on North Korea worries - September 26, 2017
- Gold futures edge back from the prior day’s sizable gain - September 26, 2017
- Gold price edges lower globally, 24k gold priced at Dh159 - September 26, 2017