Investors are dumping safe-haven gold as political risks fade and the Federal Reserve reiterates its confidence in the stability of the U.S. economy. Gold futures for August delivery, the most active contract, fell 1.6% to a three-week low of $1,255.30 a …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Takes a Dark Turn as Prices Fall Sharply - June 15, 2017
- Gold price takes a predictable tumble after Fed hikes rates - June 15, 2017
- ‘Fearless’ Fed whacks gold, putting prices on track for lowest settlement in 3 weeks - June 15, 2017