Gold tilts higher as dollar eases, but tallies back-to-back weekly loss

Gold prices on Friday edged up from the three-week low it struck a day earlier but the downbeat tone, in the wake of signals from the Federal Reserve for another increase to interest rates this year, sent the yellow metal down for a second-straight week.
