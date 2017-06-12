Gold prices stalled Monday as investors took stock of the longest skid for the yellow metal in over a month, and as this week’s focus now turns squarely on the Federal Reserve. The Fed’s two-day meeting will wrap up on June 14, where a dollar …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tips lower as tech stocks and Fed come into focus - June 12, 2017
- Gold pinned near unchanged with weak tech stocks and a probable Fed hike in play - June 12, 2017
- The high price of Uganda’s gold rush - June 12, 2017