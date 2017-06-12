Gold tips lower, while palladium heads for highest finish since 2014

Gold prices traded lower Monday, set to stretch their streak of declines to a fourth session as this week’s focus now turns squarely on the Federal Reserve. Palladium futures, meanwhile, aimed for their highest finish since September of 2014, buoyed by …
