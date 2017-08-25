Gold To Tackle ‘Great Wall’ Of Resistance Next Week – Analysts

Gold prices lingered just above $1,290 on Friday as markets digested Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech and waited for comments from European Central Bank President Mario at the annual central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
