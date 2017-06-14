Gold turns higher as soft economic reports raise doubts about Fed moves after Wednesday

Gold prices turned higher Wednesday, and their return to green, if it holds, would snap what had been a fifth-straight decline ahead of what is widely expected to be the Federal Reserve’s second interest-rate hike of the year due to be announced this …
