Source: CFTC. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers boosted their net long positioning for a 9 th straight week over the reporting period (September 5-12) while spot gold prices weakened 0.7% from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up as dollar eases; markets brace for Fed meeting - September 19, 2017
- Gold Weekly: How To Play The FOMC Meeting? - September 19, 2017
- Commodities – Gold Dips In Asia As Investors Grow Cautious Ahead Of Fed Views - September 19, 2017