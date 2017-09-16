Demand for physical gold in Asia remained lacklustre this week as high prices kept consumers on the sidelines while discounts in India narrowed ahead of a festival season that could reignite buying interest. Dealers in India were offering a discount of up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narrow - September 16, 2017
- Gold Investment Resuming - September 15, 2017
- Commodities – Gold Prices Set for Weekly Loss as Safe-Haven Demand Fades - September 15, 2017