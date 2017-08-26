Physical gold demand in Asia is weak as buyers wait for lower gold prices. These are the conditions that facilitate a potential “Bear Raid” as opportunists test the strength of speculative gold longs. The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is A Bear Raid Coming Next Week In Gold? - August 26, 2017
- Magical Forces Suppressing Gold Prices Explained - August 26, 2017
- September Seasonality Is Positive For Gold And 30-Year Treasuries - August 26, 2017