Price action rallies as geopolitical risk in North Korea increases. RSI Oscillator strongly overbought. Watch for a period of moderation before the rally recommences. The past few weeks have proved to be a relatively large boon for Gold markets as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Gold’s Breakout Sustainable? - September 5, 2017
- Gold hovers near 1-year high on safe haven demand - September 5, 2017
- Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance - September 5, 2017