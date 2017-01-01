Is this the most decadent pizza ever made? New York restaurant offers pie topped with foie gras, truffles, caviar and flakes of 24-karat GOLD for the price of $2,000

A New York City restaurant is taking a stab at creating the most decadent pizza on the market with a pie topped in gold flakes, foie gras and even truffles. The 24K pizza is available at Industry Kitchen, an eatery in New York City’s South Street Seaport …