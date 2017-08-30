It’s one of the best-performing assets of 2017,’ he told Kitco News. Gold prices rallied to 11-month highs this week as North Korea launched a missile over Japan and even if tensions seem to have cooled off, pushing the safe-haven metal back down to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold surrenders 11-month highs on stronger dollar, upbeat economic data - August 30, 2017
- It Won’t Be A Parabolic Rise But $10,000 Gold Is Coming – Rickards - August 30, 2017
- Gold Pressured On Some Profit Taking, Upbeat U.S. Data - August 30, 2017