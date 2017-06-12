MASSIVE CENTRAL BANK ASSET PURCHASES: Last Ditch Effort To Save Economy & Cap Gold Price

The Central banks bought a staggering $1.5 trillion in assets in the first five months of the year to keep the economy from imploding while at the same time, capped the gold price. Yes, it’s true…. $300 billion a month of Central bank asset purchases …
