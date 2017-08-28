Metals: Gold Closes at Highest Level Since September 2016

Gold prices continued climbing Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar after a recent meeting of global central bankers offered few clues about the future of monetary policy. Continue Reading Below Gold for December delivery was recently up 0.4% at $1,303.50 a …
