Metals: Gold Drops After Fed Raises Rates

Gold prices dropped to a three-week low on Thursday, as the dollar continued to appreciate after the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision to raise interest rates. Gold for August delivery was recently down 1.6% at $1,256.00 a troy ounce on the Comex …
