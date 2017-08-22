Metals: Gold Prices Fall as Dollar Rallies

Gold prices fell Tuesday, weighed down by a rising dollar. Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.4% at 1,291.30 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The precious metal had hit its highest levels since November on …
