Most Asia markets pressured after North Korea missile, dollar recoups losses

Gold prices climbed as high as $1,334.36 an ounce before paring gains to trade at $1,331.90 by 8:37 a.m. HK/SIN. Still, that remained a touch above the $1,329 seen before the news. The yellow metal is often regarded as a safe haven in times of geopolitical …
