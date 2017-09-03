Malaysia and Vietnam markets are closed for public holidays. Meanwhile, gold prices and the yen were supported by safe haven demand as markets in the region reacted to North Korea. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar slid almost 0.4 percent to fetch …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- North Korea’s nuclear test rattles Asian markets, driving gold and the yen higher - September 3, 2017
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen, bonds and gold rally after N.Korea tests nuke - September 3, 2017
- Yen, bonds and gold rally after N.Korea tests nuke - September 3, 2017