Adding to the confusing picture: the safe haven yen extended gains. Gold traders reached price consensus and gold steadied. Perhaps traders and investors of American assets were more sensitive to the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s rhetoric that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Gold Surge Is Here - September 5, 2017
- Opening Bell: Risk-On Or Risk-Off? Stocks Mixed; Yen Up, Gold Down - September 5, 2017
- Gold: Book Profits Now - September 5, 2017