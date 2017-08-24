assumptions about the following (the “Forward-Looking Factors”): future prices of gold and other metals; successful exploration, development, and production of Block 14; the timing and completion of the DFS; the timing and likelihood of a production …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices up B50 to B20,350 - August 24, 2017
- Orca Gold Announces the Appointment of New Corporate Secretary - August 24, 2017
- Gold Prices May Fall as Yellen Speaks at Jackson Hole Symposium - August 24, 2017