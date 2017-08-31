PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar gains on strong economic data

Spot gold may test support at $1,295.97/oz-technicals * Spot gold set for near 3 pct monthly gain * Markets await U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday (Updates prices; adds comment) BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) – Gold slipped on Thursday as the dollar …
