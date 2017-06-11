BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up early on Monday as Asian stocks fell ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give clues on the pace of possible U.S interest rate hikes over the rest of the year. * Spot gold had …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices unchanged at B20,500 - June 11, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Asian stocks dip; Fed meeting in focus - June 11, 2017
- Gold Prices Come Full Circle On Comey- All Eyes On FOMC - June 11, 2017