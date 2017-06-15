PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks fall; weak U.S data spurs safe-haven demand

(Updates prices, adds quotes) BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) – Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian shares following a report that President Donald Trump …
