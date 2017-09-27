PRECIOUS-Gold hits month low as dollar surges on Fed rate hike view

(Updates prices) LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Gold hit a month low on Wednesday, adding to its biggest one day loss in almost two years the previous session on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year.
