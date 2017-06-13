(Updates prices, adds quotes) BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) – Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank’s interest rate policy for the …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; market awaits cues from Fed meeting - June 13, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady on caution ahead of Fed meeting - June 13, 2017
- Gold mostly flat in Asia as investors cautious ahead of Fed policy views - June 12, 2017