BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower early on Wednesday after hitting a more than nine-month peak in the previous session, as the dollar recovered from multi-year lows on easing tensions surrounding North Korea. * Spot gold inched down 0.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investors Scoop Up Gold, Treasurys but Snub Dollar - August 29, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on dollar rebound as N. Korea concerns ease - August 29, 2017
- Top Gold Stocks To Buy And Forget About: International Tower Hill Mines - August 29, 2017