PRECIOUS-Gold slips amid steady dollar; investors wary ahead of Jackson Hole meet

BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices were a touch lower amid a steady dollar early on Tuesday, with investors eying developments on the geopolitical front and remaining cautious ahead of an annual central banking meeting in Jackson Hole later this week.
