PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors pile into equities

(Updates prices) LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) – Gold fell to its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as easing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the impact of Hurricane Irma tempered demand for the metal as a haven from risk while the dollar …
