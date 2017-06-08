PRECIOUS-Gold slips; early UK poll results point to hung parliament

(Adds quotes, updates prices) BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) – Gold edged down on Friday ahead of the UK election verdict with early results suggesting no clear winner which could push the country into a new bout of political turmoil before Brexit talks.
