PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar strengthens, geopolitical risks support

(Updates prices) LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Gold steadied on Wednesday, having hit a 9-1/2 month peak in the previous session after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but it remained firmly above $1,300 with further near-term gains expected.
