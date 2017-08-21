PRECIOUS-Gold trades little changed as investors focus on geopolitics, central bank meet

Spot gold may retrace towards support at $1,271/oz-technicals * Palladium off over 16-year highs touched on Friday (Adds comments, updates prices) BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors sought further direction …
