August Comex gold futures are trading flat-to-slightly lower early in the session. The market is also trading inside Friday’s range which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. This really means that investors haven’t decided how to …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Needs Blockbuster News to Rally - June 11, 2017
- Gold prices unchanged at B20,500 - June 11, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Asian stocks dip; Fed meeting in focus - June 11, 2017