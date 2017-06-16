Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – No Crash, Just Testing Major Value Area

A stronger U.S. Dollar drove gold prices to a three month low on Thursday. Traders were reacting to yesterday’s hawkish Fed announcements which included an interest rate hike, leaving its interest rate forecast unchanged and unveiling its plan to reduce …
