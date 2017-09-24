Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed News Bearish, but Vulnerable to Safe Haven Buying

Gold plunged last week as U.S. Treasury yields soared in reaction to a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The rise in yields helped make the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment, reducing foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold. There was some …
