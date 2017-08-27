Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Still Waiting for a Catalyst to Trigger a Breakout over $1307.00

Gold traded in a tight range all week as investors stood on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s speeches by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. December Comex Gold settled the week at $1297.90, up $6.30 or +0.49%.

