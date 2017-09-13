Rising Dollar Pressures Gold

Gold prices fell Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar. Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.3% at $1,330.50 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which measures the U …
