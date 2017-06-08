Spot Gold Eases Further; UK Elections in Focus

0214 GMT — London spot gold prices extend overnight declines, with safe-haven demand waning after the congressional testimony of former FBI director James Comey. The European Central Bank meeting also held no surprises, saying further rate cuts are …
