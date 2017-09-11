Negative interest rates are making some Swedish forest owners very happy. Prices for Swedish forests are heading for a record year as all-time low interest rates are driving investors to look returns for alternative assets and as owners use low borrowing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Gold Prices Keep Extending Their Gains? - September 11, 2017
- Sweden’s ‘Green Gold’ Poised for Record as Forest Prices Climb - September 11, 2017
- GLD: Gold Correction Looming? - September 11, 2017