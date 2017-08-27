The futures market for COMEX gold is important, since the price of physical gold is closely tied to the futures market price. As a result, it is not necessarily the physical supply and demand for physical gold that sets the price; rather, this is done by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Gold COT For Dummies - August 27, 2017
- Gold Prices Spike, Then Dropped Just As Fast, Settling Slightly Higher - August 27, 2017
- Gold rises after Yellen speech as investors await Draghi - August 27, 2017