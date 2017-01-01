The Stars Predict THIS For Gold, Silver in 2017 – Mahendra Sharma | Kitco News OUTLOOK 2017 – YouTube

Gold prices remain under pressure heading into the New Year and according to astrological cycles, the metal may be in for another $300 drop. Speaking with Kitco News, financial astrologist Mahendra Sharma shares his outlook on the metals for 2017.
