The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is the largest ETF (exchange-traded fund) tracking the performance of gold mining stocks. It mainly holds senior and intermediate precious metal miners listed in the US and Canada. Receive e-mail alerts for new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How Gold Prices Are Influencing Senior Gold Miners - September 8, 2017
- What’s Helping Gold Prices Drive Gold Miners? - September 8, 2017
- Pitchblack Provides Troilus Gold Project Acquisition Update - September 8, 2017