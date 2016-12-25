Year-to-date gold returns have been about 9 per cent. The consumption demand for gold has fallen this year. Higher volatility in price and the government’s crackdown on black money can be cited as some reasons. In the first nine months of the year, …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why gold lost ground - December 25, 2016
- Barrick Gold: Don't Miss The 72% Upside - December 25, 2016
- Will gold prices rise in 2017? World's safest investment could have bumpy ride next year - December 25, 2016