Gold prices jumped to Rs. 30,600 per 10 grams on Monday – the highest level this year – tracking higher global rates. Gold prices were at around Rs. 28,000 at the beginning of this year. Increased buying by local jewellers also lifted domestic gold prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Gold Prices Have Jumped To Highest Level Of This Year: 5 Points - September 5, 2017
- BULLION LATEST 05/09: Gold hits 11-month high on Korean peninsula tension - September 4, 2017
- Gold prices stable at B20,950 - September 4, 2017