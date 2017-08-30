Why Is Barrick Gold (ABX) Up 9.7% Since the Last Earnings Report?

Higher gold and copper sales volumes along with higher copper prices also contributed to robust earnings which were partly offset by higher depreciation, increase in tax expense and increase in evaluation and exploration costs. Revenues rose roughly 7.3% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stocks Rebound as Korean Fears Abate; Gold Steady: Markets Wrap - August 30, 2017
- Gold Prices Fell In U.S. Trading On Tuesday – Gold Market Update - August 30, 2017
- Gold Dips In Asia As Investors Note U.N. Security Council Rap Of North Korea - August 30, 2017