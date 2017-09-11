Gold has been performing well lately, recently climbing to a one-year high. However, will the precious metal be able to extend these gains? It very well may, according to several analysts who weighed in on their expectations for gold prices going forward.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Gold Prices Keep Extending Their Gains? - September 11, 2017
- Sweden’s ‘Green Gold’ Poised for Record as Forest Prices Climb - September 11, 2017
- GLD: Gold Correction Looming? - September 11, 2017