Merko Ehitus posted revenue of EUR 160.4 million and net profit of EUR 19.9 million in Q4 of 2024. The respective figures for the entire year 2024 were EUR 539 million and EUR 64.7 million. Approximately 90% of revenue came from sales of construction services and 53% was earned in Lithuania. In coordination with the supervisory board, the management board of Merko Ehitus proposes to the general shareholder meeting to pay out EUR 1.90 per share as dividends.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the solid results of 2024 stemmed from the right decisions in terms of focusing on selected sectors and specific projects, and the teams’ superb work both in terms of efficient implementation of projects and management of risks and expenses. In 2024, contracts signed in the turbulent 2021-2022 period, the bulk of the construction on Arter Quarter, the tram line to Old City Harbour, TKM Group logistics centre, the third stage of Vilneles Skverai apartment development in Vilnius and construction of the large-scale Lithuanian wind energy infrastructure were completed. A joint venture in which the group has a 50% holding, Connecto Infra, delivered a strong performance in whole year of 2024. The Merko Group’s financial position is strong and net debt negative; and the lower need for loans translated into savings on financial expenses during a period of higher interest rates.

During the last two years, the group’s Lithuanian team started work on a large number of complicated wind farm infrastructure projects. They were able to tap into the economy of scale effect and build a record 87 turbine foundations using what was effectively an industrial production process, at a consistent pace and record speed. In addition, risks were avoided, and all of it together yielded significant savings on expenses. Expenses were also reduced by the fact that work on a national defence site in Lithuania are executed ahead of schedule.

During 2024, the group’s companies entered into close to one-third fewer new contracts than in 2023 and the secured order book was significantly lower than the previous year. Construction contracts generally have a term of 18-24 months, and considering the economic climate, low investments and procurements being won with very low prices seen since 2023 a complicated 2025 and 2026 for the Estonian and Latvian construction sector can be expected. As for developments in Lithuania, there are grounds for much greater optimism there. In 2024, companies of Merko Group signed new construction contracts worth EUR 338 million, which is nearly one-third less than in 2023 (EUR 501 million). As at the end of the year, the group’s balance of secured order-book was EUR 341 million.

Due to the changed market situation, the results of real estate development division are significantly more modest than in previous years. The 2024 revenue was only 40% of that of 2023, yet Merko has managed to retain profitability in this business area. Despite the softer real estate market, the default rate on obligational contracts did not increase and it has been succeeded in reducing balance of apartments still waiting to be sold. The weakest economic sentiment is seen in Estonia and the strongest sentiment is in Lithuania, where the market for new apartments is active and we are increasing our supply. In Latvia, it is hoped to stay at the current market levels and in Estonia, buoyed by the more active real estate aftermarket, there are looking ahead to growth in sales of new real estate.

In 2024, Merko delivered 323 apartments and 11 commercial units to buyers. In the course of the year, Merko launched construction and sales of 259 new apartments, and as of the end of the year, our balance stood at 633 apartments, of which 17% were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest development projects in progress were, in Tallinn, Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda; in Tartu, Erminurme; while in Riga the leaders were Lucavsala, Arena Garden Towers, Viesturdārzs, Mežpilsēta and Magnolijas; and in Vilnius, Vilnelės Skverai.

In 2024, the largest projects in progress in Estonia were the TKM Group logistics centre, the Hampton by Hilton and Hyatt hotel buildings, Arter Quarter, the City Plaza 2 office building in Tallinn, the Estonian Defence Forces buildings at Ämari base, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, the first stage of the Ülemiste multimodal transport junction and the Rail Baltica’s Tõdva highway overpasses. In Lithuania, the largest sites under way were the wind farm infrastructure projects in Kelmė, Pagėgiai and Telšiai regions, a substation in Kelmė and various national defence buildings and infrastructure. In Latvia, a solar energy farm in Vārme municipality and a student hotel in Riga were under construction.

2024 12 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 76.4 million and Q4 2024 was EUR 26.8 million (12M 2023: EUR 52.0 million and Q4 2023 was EUR 18.1 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 14.2% (12M 2023: 11.1%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 12 months 2024 was EUR 64.7 million (12M 2023: EUR 46.0 million) and for Q4 2024 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 19.9 million (Q4 2023: EUR 13.9 million). 12 months net profit margin was 12.0% (12M 2023: 9.9%).

Q4 2024 revenue was EUR 160.4 million (Q4 2023: EUR 126.5 million) and 12 months’ revenue was EUR 539.0 million (12M 2023: EUR 466.3 million). 12 months’ revenue increased by 15.6% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 12 months 2024 was 58.3% (12M 2023: 39.3%).

As of 31 December 2024, the group’s secured order book was EUR 340.6 million (31 December 2023: EUR 477.5 million). In 12 months 2024, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 338.0 million (12M 2023: EUR 500.8 million). In Q4 2024, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 45.9 million (Q4 2023: EUR 121.4 million).

In 12 months 2024, the group sold a total of 323 apartments; in 12 months 2023, the group sold 948 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 58.9 million from sale of own developed apartments in 12 months 2024 and EUR 137.5 million in 12 months 2023. In Q4 of 2024 a total of 129 apartments were sold, compared to 283 apartments in Q4 2023, and earned a revenue of EUR 22.9 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q4 2023: EUR 31.4 million).

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 91.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 254.3 million (56.9% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 December 2023 were EUR 77.3 million and EUR 212.1 million (49.9% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2024, the group’s net debt was negative EUR 58.5 million (31 December 2023: negative EUR 22.5 million).

The Management Board proposes to the Supervisory Board to distribute to shareholders EUR 33.6 million in dividends (1.90 euros per share) from retained earnings in 2025. This is equivalent to a 52% dividend rate for 2024.

2024

12 months 2023

12 months 2024

IV quarter 2023

IV quarter Revenue 539,049 466,304 160,373 126,466 Cost of goods sold (443,162) (401,267) (127,565) (104,625) Gross profit 95,887 65,037 32,808 21,841 Marketing expenses (5,030) (4,312) (1,664) (1,299) General and administrative expenses (21,908) (19,423) (6,793) (6,527) Other operating income 5,724 4,171 759 772 Other operating expenses (2,190) (991) 322 (377) Operating profit 72,483 44,482 25,432 14,410 Finance income/costs 3,931 7,500 1,407 3,735 incl. finance income/costs from investments in subsidiaries (5,087) – (1,968) – finance income/costs from joint ventures 9,951 10,220 3,317 4,159 interest expense (1,823) (2,697) (354) (686) foreign exchange gain (loss) (948) (153) (17) 39 other financial income (expenses) 1,838 130 429 223 Profit before tax 76,414 51,982 26,839 18,145 Corporate income tax expense (11,820) (6,081) (6,953) (4,254) Net profit for financial year 64,594 45,901 19,886 13,891 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 64,668 46,048 19,887 13,900 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (74) (147) (1) (9) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 105 (41) (24) (25) Comprehensive income for the period 64,699 45,860 19,862 13,866 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 64,764 45,993 19,862 13,877 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (65) (133) – (11) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 3.65 2.60 1.12 0.79

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

31.12.2024 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 91,879 77,330 Short-term deposits 10,000 – Trade and other receivables 51,419 68,754 Prepaid corporate income tax 270 2 Inventories 196,521 195,435 350,089 341,521 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 21,571 21,915 Other shares and securities 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 40,196 24,490 Deferred income tax assets 5,056 3,298 Investment property 12,606 16,823 Property, plant and equipment 17,147 16,613 Intangible assets 350 520 97,006 83,739 TOTAL ASSETS 447,095 425,260 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 21,303 19,673 Payables and prepayments 129,786 133,898 Income tax liability 7,101 4,260 Short-term provisions 7,678 10,451 165,868 168,282 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 12,102 35,142 Deferred income tax liability 6,148 4,441 Other long-term payables 8,719 5,495 26,969 45,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES 192,837 213,360 EQUITY Non-controlling interests – (155) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (41) (838) Retained earnings 245,577 204,171 254,258 212,055 TOTAL EQUITY 254,258 211,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 447,095 425,260

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

