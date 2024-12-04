Captivating Performances at musiCON

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 musicON Music Festival, hosted by the May Flower Art Center, concluded with resounding success at the National Opera Arts Center in New York City. Spanning three days, the festival featured five concerts and an extraordinary repertoire of 60 chamber works, showcasing global composers across generations. 25 exceptional musicians from New York delivered stellar performances after a month of rigorous preparation. Highlighting the event was the announcement of Paul Novak as the winner of the 2nd musiCON International Composition Competition.

The festival attracted widespread acclaim, drawing prominent ﬁgures such as Yale University composition professor Aaron Jay Kernis, Peabody Institute Composition Chair Felipe Lara, and Pipa virtuoso Yang Jin. They commended the festival’s seamless organization, high-caliber compositions, and captivating performances.

Celebrating Musical Diversity

Notable performances included works by esteemed composers like Qian Shenying, Fuhong Shi, and Natalie Draper, alongside emerging talents Aidan Gold and Soﬁa Ouyang. Even novice composers—some with as little as three months of training at the May Flower Art Center — impressed audiences with their creativity and potential.

Founder Yiming Wu emphasized the festival’s mission: “The future belongs to versatile talents with strong cultural foundations.” This ethos was embodied by Max Lu, a dual major in Computer Science at Columbia University and Composition at Juilliard, and Steinway Artist Taige Wang, whose original trio was performed with him on piano. The program embraced a broad spectrum of musical styles, from experimental contemporary to Bossa Nova, underscoring a commitment to diversity and innovation .

2024 musiCON Music Festival

May Flower Art Center alumni have earned accolades in prestigious international composition competitions, including Earshot Reading, BMI and ASCAP, with many going on to pursue dual degrees at Ivy League institutions. For more information, visit May Flower Art Center .

