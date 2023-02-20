3D Printing Medical Devices Market Trends and Insights by Types (Surgical Guides and Others), by Component (System and Others), by Technology (3D Printing and Others), by Application (External Wearable Devices, Implants and Others), by End-Users, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Information By Type, Component, Technology, Applictions and End Users – Forecast till 2027”, the market size is expected to develop at a CAGR of roughly 29.9% during the estimated time frame of 2020–2027 and the market is projected to arrive at 4.6 billion by 2027.

Market Scope

3D printing assumes an exceptionally critical part concerning clinical and dental gadget production. Because of their abilities, 3D printings are most generally utilized for clinical gadgets and can likewise be utilized for different items, including food, family things, and car parts. When it comes to the creation of medical and dental devices, 3D printing plays a very important role. Due to its capabilities, 3D printers can be used to create a variety of goods, such as food, household items, and automobile parts, though they are most frequently used to create medical devices. This 3D printing technology is used for a variety of therapies, including the creation of plastic tracheal supports and appendage prosthetics, titanium hip and jaw replacements, and appendage prosthetics.

Many experts choose 3D printing equipment before medical treatments of any organ part since they are cutting-edge innovation and easy-to-use tools, which can lessen errors. A PC-supported plan drawing, or a beautiful reverberation picture is a 3D object that has been fashioned from an advanced 3D image. The process of creating a 3D object involves building up continuous layers of material, each of which is connected to the previous one until the final product is achieved. Different sorts of materials that are useful for medical applications are used to create 3D images.

The market for 3D printing medical devices is anticipated to grow as a result of growing government investment in the medical care sector, mechanical advancements in 3D printing, straightforward improvements in clinical devices, and expanding use of 3D printing technology in the medical services sector. The healthcare and dental assembly industries depend heavily on 3D printing. It is a very useful option that is frequently used by manufacturers of medical devices, such as amplifying devices, prosthetic limbs, and specially designed knee and hip embeds. Due to several mechanical developments in this field, the 3D printing medical devices industry is predicted to have significant growth within the anticipated time range.

Additionally, a variety of reasons, including R&D investments, a rapidly growing clientele, and a growing range of biomedical applications, have greatly fueled the growth of the market for 3D printing medical devices.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.6 Billion CAGR 29.9% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Component, Technology, Application and End-Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing public-private subsidizing for 3D printing exercises Shift from conventional to advanced dentistry and medical procedures

Competitive Landscape

The major key players of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market are mentioned below

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporations

EOS GmbH

Cyfuse Medical K.K.

Prodways Group

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

SLM Solutions Group AG

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Arcam AB

Bio3D Technologies

Materialise NV

Renishawplc

Laser GmbH

3T RPD Ltd.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics

Principal Market Drivers

The main factor propelling the Market’s growth and development is an increase in public-private funding for 3D printing initiatives. The amount of private funding that is now readily available to support various initiatives in the 3D printing sector has significantly increased recently. The improvement of 3D printing products and technological advancements is dependent on such research and funding activities, which significantly influences the growth of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry. The key factors are actively promoting the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market.

Market Opportunities Are Significant.

The substantial market opportunity for 3D printed medical devices has significantly advanced assembly. With the long-term goal of improving the clinical work process through innovation consolidation, the digitization of dentistry and operations has advanced significantly. The industry is observing a transition from traditional to cutting-edge dental and medical operations. Directly advanced assembly involves developing an actual item directly from a digital plan utilising PC-controlled cycles. The 3D printing industry for medical devices is growing very well thanks to this opportunity throughout the anticipated time.

Market Limitations

The lack of skilled professionals with experience managing 3D medical devices is one of the main obstacles to the market for these products. Due to limited specialised training in additional substance production, there is a shortage of skilled workers. The lack of a skilled work force is one of the obvious obstacles to the adoption of additional substance assembly or 3D printing. Because of the extremely slow rate of innovation and material development in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry, there is a very small pool of assets available for workers experienced in 3D printing techniques.

Impact of Covid-19

Due to the pandemic, admission to customers to sell and perform 3D-printed medical devices declined in March 2020 and the following quarter of 2020 as emergency clinics shifted primarily their attention to the COVID-19 epidemic. The need for ventilators has greatly increased as a result of the pandemic. The closure of assembly facilities due to lockdowns and disrupted supply chains had a little impact on the growth of the provincial 3D printing medical devices market in 2020.

For instance, Stratasys Ltd., a set of vendors, upheld the increased desire and mitigated significant flaws in nasopharyngeal swabs and face precautions. The company created face shields and clean, field-ready, separately packaged, 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs.

Segment Overview

The market for 3D printed medical devices is segmented into Types, Component, Technology, Application and End-users.

By type the market is segmented into surgical guides and others.

By Component the market is segmented into system and others.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented by application into careful aides, careful tools, custom.

prostheses and inserts, tissue-designed items, portable amplifiers, wearable medical devices, clinical gadgets/implantable clinical gadgets, and other.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has been segmented by technology into three-dimensional printing (3DP) or grip holding, electron bar dissolving (EBM), laser shaft liquefying (LBM), photopolymerization, drop testimony, or expulsion-based innovations, and other advancements.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has been segmented by end-user into emergency rooms and medical facilities, dentistry and muscle clinics, educational institutions and examination labs, pharma-biotech and clinical device companies, and clinical research associations.

Regional Analysis

According to the regional analysis report, the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has been divided into different regions like the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally divided into North America and South America, with the North American market consisting of the U.S. and Canada, the 3D printing medical devices market in the Americas has been further divided. Western Europe and Eastern Europe each have their own segment of the European 3D printing medical devices market.

